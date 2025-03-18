Crestview hoops awards…

The Crestview girls basketball program concluded its season with head coach Mark Gregory and his coaching staff recognizing the team’s accomplishments throughout the season. Scholar Athletes (pictured above, left to right): Peyton Hoffman, Lillie Best, Josie Kulwicki, Ellie Kline, Kennedy Crider, Haley McCoy, Lydia Grace, and Kaci Gregory. Special Awards (below): Kaci Gregory (70 percent Free Throw Club, second team NWC, second team district, district all-star game), Ellie Kline (MVP, Most Steals, Most 3s, Most Assists, 70 percent Free Throw Club, Highest 3 point percentage, first team NWC, first team district, district all-star game), Josie Kulwicki (Defense Award, 70 percent Free Throw Club), Kennedy Crider (Knight Award, Most Rebounds, 70 percent Free Throw Club, honorable mention NWC). Photos submitted