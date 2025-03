Memorial service to be held for Hatcher

VW independent staff

The Van Wert County Bar Association will conduct a memorial service in honor of W. Edward Hatcher at 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 7, in the Van Wert County Common Pleas Courtroom on the third floor of the Van Wert County Courthouse.

Hatcher, 78, passed away February 27. He spent 50 years practicing law.