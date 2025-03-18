Outreach program aids older adults

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — The Awakenings Victim Outreach Program at Area Agency on Aging 3 was awarded a multi-year grant through the Health Path Foundation of Ohio to support older adults 60 and over.

The Awakenings Victim Outreach Program supports older adults across Allen, Auglaize, Hanock, Hardin, Mercer, Putnam, and Van Wert counties who have experienced abuse, neglect, or exploitation. These funds are available to assist with a variety of direct services that can help improve their safety and well-being following any number of situations. The items or funding must be needed as a direct result of abuse, neglect, or exploitation.

Possible assistance could include:

Rent and utilities assistance

Deposit for apartment

Medications

Security cameras/locks

Groceries

Safety equipment

Household goods

Clothing

Other essential items

“This grant will help reach an underserved population that often does not receive funding and lacks in services, so we are excited to prioritize these individuals,” Awakenings Program Coordinator Anna Hairston, MSW stated. “The Awakenings Victim Outreach Program advocates for people in their darkest moments and helps them to overcome and have a quality of life everyone deserves.”

Area Agency on Aging 3 has a referral form for assistance on the website at www.aaa3.org/victimoutreach for anyone who may be in need of help and has been a victim.

Area Agency on Aging 3 was founded in October of 1974, serving 19 total counties and offering services to thousands of individuals throughout western Ohio.