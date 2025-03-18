Paulding man sentenced to prison

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — A Paulding County man who sexually abused a minor was sentenced to 34 months in prison on Tuesday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers announced.

Daniel Froelich

Daniel Froelich, 56, of Cecil, was sentenced in Paulding County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. Froelich will be required to register as a Tier II sex offender.

“Our community is safer with this predator locked up,” Yost said. “I’m grateful for the work done by Sheriff Lander’s team and our prosecutors to reach a conclusion in this case – I pray that this victim is given relief and the opportunity to heal.”

An investigation by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office found that Froelich had sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 13.

“Our team did a fine job investigating this case,” Sheriff Landers said. “There were a lot of twists and turns along the way, but at the conclusion of sentencing, we were hopeful that Dan was held accountable for his actions by the court. I hope that the victim in this matter is finally able to feel safe knowing he is behind bars.”

“The prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office were fantastic,” Landers added. “Their professionalism and communication throughout the entire process was spot on.”

Attorneys with Attorney General Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section prosecuted the case.