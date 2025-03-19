Klopfenstein introduces new legislation

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) and Elgin Rogers, Jr. (D-Toledo) recently introduced legislation to provide additional protections for Ohioans who volunteer to work the polls on any registration or election day.

The bill will prohibit employers from taking disciplinary action against an employee for attending training or serving as an election official. Additionally, employers will be prohibited from requiring employees to use their annual, vacation, or sick leave to perform their duties as long as they give reasonable notice of absence.

State Representatives Elgin Rogers Jr. and Roy Klopfenstein. Photo submitted

“With the gradual decrease in poll-working volunteers over the years, the time to act is now,” Klopfenstein said. “While current law provides some protections to our employees, it doesn’t go far enough.”

Current law only restricts employers from refusing to allow an employee to serve as an elected official on any registration or election day. According to the Ohio Association of Election Officials, Ohio has lost 10-15 percent of poll workers annually.

This bill awaits a number and committee assignment.