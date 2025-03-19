Marion Dewey Rickard

Marion Dewey Rickard passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

After 34 years, he retired from the Ford Engine Plant in Lima.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dewey Rickard; his mother, Alma Rickard, and his sister, Evelyn Rickard.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Rickard of Convoy, and his five children, David Rickard of Convoy, Carolyn Rickard-Kill of Powell, Charlene Rickard of Convoy, Rhonda Rickard of Chandler, Arizona, and Greg Rickard of Convoy. He is also survived by five grandsons, Paul Rickard of Columbus, Steven Rickard of Van Wert, Mitchell Rickard of Convoy, Kayden Kill of Columbus, and Chris Kill of Columbus. Additionally, he leaves behind one great-grandson, Rylan Rickard of Van Wert.

Private family services will be held.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.