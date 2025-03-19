Quilt show planned for May in Convoy

Submitted information

CONVOY — The Village of Convoy Historical Society will host a quilt show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 16, and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 17, at the Convoy Opera House & Annex. A fiber arts display and market will be held in the Convoy Fox Hunter on the same days and times as the quilt show.

Organizers are searching for new and old quilts to display. Contact Fran Neiswander at 419.203.0915 if you have quilts you would like to display. In addition, organizers are looking for quilt vendors, fiber fine arts vendors and teachers. If you are interested in teaching a class, contact Neiswander