Save A Lot NOT closing!

Not so fast – Van Wert’s Save A Lot store is NOT closing its doors as previously announced. Store employees were informed Monday that the S. Shannon St. location would close for good April 1, but store manager Steve Bossie confirmed Wednesday morning that Save A Lot corporate purchased the store and it will stay open. He also said employees were notified of the new plan Tuesday afternoon. The discount supermarket employs 26 people. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent