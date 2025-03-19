Thomas M. Lahmon

Thomas M. Lahmon, 66, passed away Monday afternoon, March 17, 2025, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born on January 3, 1959, in Van Wert, the son of James H. “Sam” Lahmon and Patricia J. (Irwin) Lahmon, who both preceded him in death.

Family survivors include his two daughters, Jesika (Eddie) Woodard of Van Wert and Renee (Adam) Schmerge of Wapakoneta; seven grandchildren, Natalee Woodard, Alison Woodard, Carson Woodard, Jase Schmerge, James Schmerge, Jrue Schmerge, Jed Schmerge and one on the way; one sister, Mary Anne (Michael) Cramer of Summerville, South Carolina; four brothers, James H. (Carol) Lahmon, II of Van Wert, Patrick A. Lahmon of Wichita, Kansas, John M. (Andrea) Lahmon of Venice, Florida, and Timothy P. (Sally) Lahmon of Dayton.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Joseph Lahmon infancy.

He had worked as a property manager for many years and recently retired from the Kosciusko County Sheriff Department as a transfer and court officer. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion Post #178 of Van Wert.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, March 24, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert, with Pastor Bud Walls presiding. Visitation hours will be from 3 p.m. until time of services on Monday. Burial will take place at a later date at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert with military rites.

Preferred memorials are to the American Legion Post #178.

