Trap-Neuter-Release event planned

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Humane Society is partnering with Four Directions Vet to host a Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) event on Monday, March 25 to help manage the local feral cat population. The event will take place at Trisha’s Ruff Grooming, with no registration required.

Community members are encouraged to bring feral cats in a trap to the location at 8 a.m. March 25. Staff will then schedule a pick-up time for each cat after the procedure. Spots are limited to 15 and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

As an added incentive, the first 10 people to bring a cat will receive a $20 discount voucher, reducing the final cost to $70 per cat.

“TNR programs are crucial for keeping the feral cat population under control in a humane and effective way,” said Kirsten Barnhart, Van Wert County Humane Society Board Secretary. “By offering this opportunity, we’re making it easier for our community to play a role in responsible animal care.”

For more information about the event or TNR efforts, contact Four Directions Vet.