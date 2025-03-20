Ohio Chamber offers candidate training

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Chamber of Commerce has launched a new nonpartisan initiative, the Ohio Institute for Political Leadership, that will help to recruit and train pro-business candidates across the state who are interested in running for office at the local or state level.

The Ohio Institute for Political Leadership aims to provide individuals with the knowledge, tools and confidence to run for office, and to cultivate leaders committed to serving their communities and advancing Ohio’s future.

“It’s so important that people who are interested in holding office have access to the resources and support that they need,” said Ohio Chamber President & CEO Steve Stivers. “This process can be complex to navigate for the first time, and the opportunity to hear from experts who can help ease the burden is invaluable.”

The institute’s first training day will take place in Columbus on May 16, 2025. The event will feature government leaders and political strategists who will discuss topics like legal requirements, fundraising, campaign messaging, voter contact and more.

Subsequent trainings will be held across the state. To learn more or register for the Columbus event, click here.

The Ohio Chamber is the state’s leading business advocate and represents thousands of companies that do business in Ohio.