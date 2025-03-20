Van Wert PD says lock your car!

VW independent staff

One juvenile was detained in connection with thefts from vehicles and Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle said he believes others were involved.

Weigle said the police department has received reports of thefts from cars the past two nights. Tuesday night, the location of the thefts was the Woodland Ave./Leeson Ave. area. Wednesday night, it was S. Tyler St., and Weigle called the thieves “opportunistic.”

“They check a car to see if its unlocked and then enter,” Weigle stated. “If it’s locked, they move on to the next vehicle.”

He also said anyone keeping a gun in their car, which is not advised, should be certain the car is locked.

Anyone noticing suspicious activity should immediately contact the Van Wert Police Department.