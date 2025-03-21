Brush fire…

The Scott Fire Department was dispatched via 911 shortly after 4 p.m. Friday to what was thought to have been a field stubble fire. Upon arrival it was discovered it was actually a brushy area behind Taylor Cemetery on fire. Scott personnel quickly put out the brush fire, preventing it from spreading to a nearby corn field stubble. No damage was done by the fire. Scott Fire personnel and Van Wert County deputies were on the scene for about 35 minutes. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent