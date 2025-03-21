Clark takes second place at Hoop Shoot

Submitted information

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is pleased to announce that Jack Clark from Delphos, representing Van Wert Lodge, the Northwest District and the Ohio Elks Association, placed second in his age group, 10-11 boys, at the Great Lakes Regional Hoop Shoot Contest held on March 15 in South Bend, Indiana.

Jack shot 17 out of 25 free throws to finish in second place. Jack placed first in the local contest held in Van Wert. He then advanced to the Northwest District contest held in Findlay where he placed first again in his age group and again at the Ohio Elks State Hoop Shoot contest.

Pictured above are Dennis Sabo, Ohio Elks Hoop Shoot Chairman. and Jack Clark. Photo submitted

The Elks National “Hoop Shoot” was founded in 1971 and is the nation’s largest co-ed sports competition and the only non-commercial sporting event conducted on a national basis. The contest is funded entirely by the Elks National Foundation, the charitable arm of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. More than three million boys and girls, ages 8 to 13, from all 50 states compete in the Elks “Hoop Shoot” contests at various levels of competition each year 72 finalists advance from the regional competition to Chicago, Illinois, for the national finals.

The national winners, three boys and three girls, will each receive a trophy and have their names inscribed on plaques permanently displayed at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, which began in 1976.