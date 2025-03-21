Council to hold meeting Monday night

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

As it stands now, Monday night’s Van Wert City Council agenda is light.

As of Friday evening, just one ordinance is listed and if approved, it would approve the allocation of $180,000 to cover the purchase price of land adjacent to Smiley Park, at the intersection of Woodland Ave. and John Brown Rd. The house on the property was demolished earlier this week by the current owner. The city has no specific use planned for the site yet, but it’s expected the property will eventually be used to improve the park. A similar ordinance was approved at the last council meeting, but it’s being re-read for a proper vote.

Mayor Ken Markward plans to recommend that council rescind Chapter 113 of the city’s Code of Ordinances. It deals with going out of business sales.

Council members are expected to receive an updated on blighted properties in the city, including the old Variety Store on E. Main St. In addition, R Place Stone Grill co-owners Rob Richards and Ron Calayo are listed as public speakers for the meeting.

Van Wert City Council meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month. Monday’s meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. Council meetings are livestreamed on the city’s website at https://chvid.com/go/dist/vod.cfm?org=vwcc and are archived for on-demand viewing.