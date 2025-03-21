Joyce Allyne (Ley) Owens

Joyce Allyne (Ley) Owens, age 98, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at her residence.

She was born on August 28, 1926, in the Van Wert Hospital to Sebastian Alfonso Ley and Leah DeNeil (Gamble) Ley, who both preceded her in death.

She spent 12 years at the Middle Point School and graduated in the Class of 1944 as the salutatorian, then went onto Bowling Green University. On November 1, 1947, she married Waldo “Bud” Charles Owens in the Middle Point Methodist Church by Rev. Howard McCracken, and Bud preceded her in death on April 26, 2013. Joyce worked at National Seal for 15 years, and retired from Arend, Laukhuf and Stoller in 1993, after 21 years. Not liking retirement, she then worked at the Wal-Mart jewelry department for three years.

Survivors include her three children, Marsha DeNeil (Ed) Hoehn of Delphos, Michael Charles (Tina) Owens of Van Wert, and Lisa Kay (Thomas) Baittie of Sugar Grove, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Chad (Melissa) Querry, Kristina (Eric) Jelinger, Amanda (Brian) Fetzer, Matthew (Nicole) Hoehn, Dr. Charles (Alex) Hoehn, Justin (Mandy) Owens, Lindsay (Jordan) Cordry and Courtney (Skyler) Krolikowski, and 21 great-grandchildren. Joyce also has many nieces and nephews in the Convoy, Van Wert, Naples, Florida, Orlando, Florida, Apollo Beach, Florida, Columbus, Ohio and Avon, Ohio areas.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; four brothers, Rexford Ley, Herbert Ley, Frank Ley and Sidney Alford Ley; three sisters, Mary Louise Swallow, Margaret (Peg) Jackson and Alice Grothause; two sisters-in-law, Marjorie (Howard) Hoblet and Juanita (Norman) Christian, and five brothers-in-law, Ervin (Iva Lou) Owens, Marvin (Lenore) Owens, Doyt Owens, Marlin Owens and Donald Owens.

