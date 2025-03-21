Michael D. Darras

Michael D. Darras, 74, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 20, 2025, at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

He was born January 18, 1951, in Van Wert, to Andrew L. Darras and Geneva “Jenny” (Decker) Ellis. On July 13, 1987, he married the former Helen Campbell.



He retired in 2021 from Schneider National after 30 years of service. He had also formerly worked at Teleflex in Van Wert.



Mike is survived by his wife, Helen Darras of Van Wert; a daughter, Michelle (Keith) Prichard of Ohio City; sons, Brian Mihm of Van Wert and Nick (Tiffany) Mihm of Middle Point; grandchildren, Braxton Mihm and Dancia Taylor, and brothers, Chuck (Nancy) Darras, Robert (Norma) Stuckey and Robert Ellis, all of Van Wert.



He enjoyed watching baseball, hockey and football on television and followed the Fort Wayne Komets.



Mike was preceded in death by his parents.



In keeping with Mike’s wishes, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



