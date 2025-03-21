Ned D. Krugh

Ned D. Krugh, age 96, of Ohio City, passed away on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at VanCrest of Van Wert.

He was born in Ohio City. His mother was Maxine (Lockard) Krugh. Ned was the eldest of three children. His brother Rex Krugh and sister Patricia Keber are deceased.

On September 15, 1947, Ned married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Mary Lou (Prichard) Krugh who passed away on May 16, 2015. They were together for over 70 years.

They had four children, Vicki (Stan) Nartker of Dublin, Ohio, Pam (Dan) Harpster of Ostrander, Ohio, Gary (Jo Lyn) Krugh of Ohio City and Dr. David (Denise) Krugh of Celina; 19 grandchildren, Tamie (Tim) Reindel of Delphos, Lorie (Todd) Vandenbusche Of Delaware, Ohio, Julie (Rory) Molina of Columbus, Scott (Missy) Harpster of Plain City, Randy (Jenn) Harpster of Denver, North Carolina, Robb Harpster of Ostrander, Nick (Kendra) Harpster of Plain City, Heidi (Nate) Weiser of Ostrander, Mike (Arin) Krugh of Van Wert, Katie (Sean) Carey of Columbus, Carrie (Dan) Yozwiak of Columbus, Curtis (Caroline) Krugh of Van Wert, Todd (Janelle) Krugh of Ohio City, Tia (Joe) Tidd of Troy, Tyler (Christi) Barhorst of Wallingford, Conneticut, Kelly (Chris) Frankel of Indianapolis, Victoria (Ryan) Richards of Cleveland, Danielle (Aaron) Thomas of Delaware, Ohio, and Christian Krugh of Celina. Ned had many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren on earth and in Heaven who he dearly loved. He also had numerous nieces and nephews and two sisters-in-law, Iris Hoaglin Krugh and Margaret Hope Prichard.

Ned was a lifetime member of the Ohio City United Methodist Church and served the church in several capacities.

He was a 1946 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and later graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1950. He was first employed at General Electric in Fort Wayne as a wire coating chemist and later was employed by the Continental Group, headquartered in New York City. At that time he was assigned to the Bondware Paper Cup Division located in Newark, New Jersey and Kensington, Connecticut. He was later transferred to the Continental Fiber Drum Division in Van Wert where he worked for 36 years until his retirement in 1988. His responsibilities with the Fiber Drum Division included research and development, manufacturing engineering, technical service, customer service and quality control. He provided services to the satellite fiber drum plants in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Ohio City United Methodist Church or the Van Wert County Humane Society.

