Rest areas open…

The newly rebuilt rest areas along U.S. 30 eastbound and westbound in Convoy are now open. According to ODOT District 1 Public Information Officer Cheri Newton, both buildings opened Monday, March 17. The old structures were demolished in January, 2024. The new structures feature a lodge-style design with everything under one roof, including larger restrooms with adult changing tables, a lobby area with vending and regional tourism information, an attached and covered outdoor picnic area, and landscape upgrades. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent