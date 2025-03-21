TinCaps seeking help for Fort Wayne Daisies tribute

The TinCaps baseball organization is seeking accounts of the Fort Wayne Daisies, a women’s pro baseball team that played in the Summit City from 1945-54. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps are asking for assistance from fans. The team would love to hear from the children and grandchildren of former Fort Wayne Daisies players to share stories, photos, newspaper articles, and anything else historical and unique.

If able to assist, fill out this form or contact TinCaps Community and Fan Engagement Manager Brenda Gibson at 260.407.2809 or gibson@tincaps.com.

The TinCaps are hosting a tribute night to the Daisies on Saturday, May 17 (6:35 p.m.) as the TinCaps play the West Michigan Whitecaps. The TinCaps will be wearing special Daisies-themed jerseys and hats for this game.

During the evening, fans also can expect to see former players from the Daisies and other All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) teams in attendance. Family and friends of AAGPBL alumni from other teams are also invited to reach out to the TinCaps.

The TinCaps will be honoring and recognizing these women for their community contributions and the legacy they built in the game of baseball.

The AAGPBL, which operated from 1943-54, has been recognized over the years in a variety of ways, such as a special exhibit at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown and the movie A League of Their Own.

New this year, the actress Megan Cavanagh, who played the role of Marla Hooch, will be a special guest, too. A special premium ticket package, including a pregame meet-and-greet and question-and-answer session with Megan, is available.

From 1945-54, the Daisies represented Fort Wayne in the AAGPBL. The Daisies finished in first place in the regular season in three consecutive years from 1952-54. Led by stars such as Betty Foss and Joanne Weaver, Fort Wayne qualified for the playoffs eight times and reached the championship series four times.

While the TinCaps had welcomed AAGPBL alums in the past, the celebrations the past few years have been the best yet with five alumnae in attendance. The TinCaps also raised funds in partnership with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department to install a new monument at Memorial Park, where the Daisies once played.