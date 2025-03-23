Area fire departments receive grants

VW independent staff/submitted information

Two area fire departments are among those awarded grant money from the Division of State Fire Marshal to better train and equip first responders and protect their respective communities. The funds were awarded through SFM’s annual Equipment and Training Reimbursement grant programs for 2025.

The Rockford Community Fire Department was awarded $3,250, while the Grover Hill Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $1,340.

All told, 141 departments in 70 counties will split more than $2.5 million to address critical equipment needs through the Fire Department Equipment Grant. Grant funds can be used to purchase items such as personal protective clothing, self-contained breathing apparatus and communications equipment.

More than $1 million was collectively awarded to 70 volunteer and mostly volunteer fire departments, and the remaining $987,091 was awarded to 71 career, mostly career and part-time fire departments. Since 2020, the Division has awarded more than $10.6 million in Equipment Grants to Ohio fire departments.

In addition, another $498,486 has been awarded to 207 departments in 77 counties through the Fire Department Training Reimbursement Grant program. The grant specifically benefits those departments that provide fire protection to an area with a population of 25,000 or fewer residents. These funds can be used to participate in training classes and cover the cost of training manuals and student workbooks. Since 2020, the Division has awarded more than $2.7 million in Training Grants to Ohio fire departments.

“These grants provide our brave men and women with the life-saving training and equipment they need to save lives of Ohioans,” State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said. “While these grants benefit and strengthen the state’s fire service, these funds are critically important to Ohio’s volunteer departments, which in many cases have very limited resources. We are proud to support the brave and selfless members of our fire service through the awarding of these grants.”