Peony Pageant is this Friday; 8 girls seeking the crown

VW independent staff/submitted information

Shown above are four of the eight 2025 Peony Queen candidates. Top, Avery Altenberger and Ella Davis. Bottom: Kinsley Kemper and Shay Boroff. The remaining four candidates are pictured below. They will compete for the coveted crown this Friday night at LifeHouse Church in Van Wert. This year is considered the “Golden Jubilee.” Photos submitted

Eight young ladies are competing for the title of Queen Jubilee 50 during this year’s Peony Festival Pageant, which will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 28, at LifeHouse Church in Van Wert.

Avery Altenberger (Delphos St. John’s)

Avery Altenberger, the daughter of Brian and Michelle Altenberger, is representing Delphos St. John’s. Demonstrating a love for music and arts, she has been recently chosen to play the lead role of Laurie in St. John’s production of Oklahoma! Her dedication to vocal performance has led her to sing with the Bowling Green Falcons Honor Choir and to serve as cantor for Delphos St. John’s Church. As a four-time recipient of the MAC All-Academic Award and this year’s volleyball team captain, Avery excels in athletics. Her involvement extends to many extracurricular activities, including Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, Junior Optimist, Student Council, and Catholic Athletes for Christ. Avery volunteers for many organizations, including Mike’s Food on Us, West Ohio Food Bank, and Lima Memorial Hospital. Additionally, she is employed at Delphos Dairy Hut and serves as an intern at Delphos Urgent Care. Upon graduation, Avery intends to pursue a degree in nursing at Rhodes State College. She is sponsored by Aero Printing.

Ella Davis (Lincolnview)

Ella Davis, the daughter of Tom and Amber Davis, has been chosen to represent Lincolnview High School, where she demonstrates a strong passion for music, arts, and agriculture. Her commitment to agriculture is evident through her involvement in 4-H and the Van Wert County Junior Fair Board, where she currently serves as Junior Fair Queen and holds the office of President for Lincolnview FFA. Ella actively participates in theater, select ensemble, and concert choir, and was honored with selection as a singer for the OMEA District III Honors Choir. She has also performed in numerous roles with the Van Wert Civic Youth Theatre. Ella demonstrates her dedication to community service through her participation in Junior Rotary and as a CEO intern with the Van Wert Economic Development Office. Upon graduation, she will attend Northern Kentucky University to pursue a degree in communications. Ella is currently employed by The Well Nutrition and her sponsor for the pageant, Sycamore Drive In.

Kinsley Kemper (Ottoville)

Kinsley Kemper, the daughter of Kelly and Terry Kemper, represents Ottoville High School. During her Junior and Senior years, she has been simultaneously enrolled at Vantage Career Center, where she is pursuing her cosmetology license to achieve her career aspiration of working in a salon. Her academic achievements are recognized through her membership in the National Honor Society at Ottoville and the National Technical Honor Society at Vantage. She is also an active member of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). Kinsley’s passion for dance is evident through more than 16 years of study at Erin’s School of Dance, where she now serves as a teacher’s assistant. She further contributes to her school community through her participation in the school musical and as a member of the Ottoville Big Green cheerleading squad. In addition to her other commitments, Kinsley also provides childcare services. Kinsley is sponsored by Precision Ag Drainage.

Shay Boroff (Parkway)

Shay Boroff, the daughter of John and Sheila Boroff, has been selected to represent Parkway High School. As a member of the varsity golf team, Shay has demonstrated exceptional skill, earning the MAC All-Academic Award and being named to the MAC All-Conference First Team. Her dedication to her faith is evident through her participation in mission trips and her involvement with the St. John’s Lutheran Church praise band. Shay’s musical talents are further showcased through her extensive involvement in choir, including selection as a singer for the OMEA District III Honors Choir, and her participation in school musicals, where she recently played the role of Arvide Abernathy in Parkway’s production of Guys and Dolls. Shay also serves as an accompanist for the middle school choirs and has competed in Ohio Has Talent! In the fall, she will attend the University of Saint Francis in Indiana, where she intends to major in radiology. Schultz, Huber, and Associates is her sponsor.

Shown above are Peony Queen candidates (top) Elizabeth Dotterer and McKenna Scalf. Bottom, Mia Rager and Allison Noggle. Photos submitted

Elizabeth Dotterer (Paulding)

Elizabeth Dotterer, the daughter of David Dotterer and Theresa Ratliff-Dotterer, represents Paulding High School. She demonstrates a passion for music through her participation in marching, jazz, and symphonic bands, as well as choir and the varsity women’s barber shop quintet. A versatile musician, she performs on multiple instruments, including flute, alto, tenor, and baritone saxophones. Elizabeth is also actively involved in Paulding’s drama program, playing the lead role of Jasmine for this year’s production of Aladdin. She has received numerous accolades, including Marcher of the Year, Outstanding Performer, Most Improved, and Field Commander. Elizabeth contributes to her school community as a member of the cheerleading squad and through her involvement in the engineering team and the Dungeons & Dragons Club. Elizabeth intends to pursue a degree in music education at Bowling Green State University. Currently, she is gaining practical experience by serving in the elementary school music room through the Panthers for Careers program. She is sponsored by The Maeve Salon.

McKenna Scalf (Vantage Career Center)

McKenna Scalf, the daughter of Scott Scalf and Melissa Scalf, represents Vantage Career Center. While enrolled at Vantage, she is studying cosmetology and intends to obtain her cosmetology license. At her home school, Delphos Jefferson, McKenna participates in cheerleading, bowling, and softball. She has been recognized as Bowler of the Year and has earned varsity letters in softball and cheerleading. McKenna is also actively involved in the Delphos Livestock Club and FFA, where she has earned her State FFA Degree and serves as secretary. She has had 10 years of dance training at Dancer by Gina and currently holds a part-time management position at TJ Maxx. Upon graduation, McKenna intends to attend a college or university to pursue a degree in business. She is being sponsored by Tenneco.

Mia Rager (Van Wert)

Mia Rager, the daughter of Nathan and Debbie Rager, has been selected to represent Van Wert High School. Her exceptional athletic abilities have led her to become a two-time state track qualifier and a four-year member of the volleyball team, earning varsity letters in both sports. Mia is an outstanding student and has been recognized with the Scholar-Athlete Award and her Academic Letter. In addition to being elected to homecoming court, she actively participates in student council and Junior Rotary. Mia showcases her musical talents through involvement in choir, select choir, and musical theatre, where she has performed in numerous lead roles, including Princess Winnifred in this year’s production of Once Upon a Mattress. Mia is employed by her sponsor and her family businesses, Rager’s Sausage and Hot Head Burritos. In the fall, she will attend Ohio University to pursue a degree in social work.

Allison Noggle (Wayne Trace)

Allison Noggle, the daughter of Matthew and Erica Noggle, represents Wayne Trace High School. As a Raider, she actively participates in both softball and basketball, having been named Most Improved for last year’s softball season. Allison has received the All-Ohio Academic Award and earned first place in the Ohio/Kentucky High School Division and the Ohio State University competition for her Sijo poetry. Her school commitments include Spanish Club, Art Club, National Honor Society, Prom Committee, and serving as editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, The Tracer. She also holds the office of president for student government and is involved in the marching, concert, and pep bands. Allison’s community service involvement is extensive, encompassing organizations such as Project 216, Grover Hill Food Pantry, 4-H, Payne basketball marathon, and Paulding Hospice Beacon of Hope, among others. She has also enjoyed summer employment at PC Workshop. Upon graduation, Allison intends to attend Kent State University to pursue a double major in architecture and interior design. She is being sponsored by Noggle Farms.

Tickets for Friday’s pageant are available at Laudick’s Jewelry in Van Wert, or from any pageant contestant. Tickets are all general admission and cost $10.