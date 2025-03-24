Bekkie J. Mowery

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bekkie J. Mowery, 74, of Van Wert, who left us peacefully on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Born on March 2, 1951, in Kenton to the late Ernie and Mary Lou (Bailey) Goodwin, Bekkie lived a life filled with love and family until her final days. Bekkie was a proud graduate of Rockford High School and dedicated much of her life to working at Copper Farms from where she retired.

On August 26, 1999, she married the love of her life, Rolland V. Mowery who survives of Van Wert. Together they created a warm and supportive home for their family.

In addition to her husband, Bekkie is survived by her daughters: Kristen (Kyle) Marbaugh of Van Wert; Hannah (Shannon) Brown of Oakwood; grandchildren: Maggie and Ashton Davis; Eli, Ella and Ivy Marbaugh; Morgan Szurminski, and Hudson Brown – all of who were the pride and joy of her life. Bekkie’s love for her family knew no bounds, and her spirit will live on in the stories shared and memories created together.

Bekkie was preceded in death by her parents as well as her brother, Randy Goodwin.

In accordance with Bekkie’s wishes, no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

To share in Bekkie’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory.