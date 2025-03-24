Benefits available for veterans at NSCC

Northwest State Community College has announced that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has approved the Van Wert campus to provide Veteran Educational Benefits for its fall 2025 opening semester. The following groups are eligible to enroll in career pathways at the new campus:

Active-duty service members

Reservists

Veterans qualifying for Post-9/11 GI Bill or Montgomery GI Bill

Participants in Veteran Readiness & Employment

Spouses or dependents eligible for transferred post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, survivors’ and dependents’ educational assistance, and Fry Scholarships.

This approval enables a wide range of military-affiliated students to pursue their educational goals at the Van Wert campus, utilizing their earned benefits to advance their careers in a variety of fields:

Associate degrees: accounting, banking and finance, business management, entrepreneurship, marketing, computer programming, cyber security network administration, electrical engineering, and industrial technologies.

Short-term certificates: accounting assistant, entrepreneurship, marketing, computer technician, cyber security, industrial electrical, and medical coding and billing (online only).

Specific information about Veteran Educational Benefits can be found by accessing WEAMS (Web Enabled Approval Management System) at https://benefits.va.gov/gibill/, then selecting Education and Training > For Student.