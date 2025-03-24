Bruce Owen Gattshall

Bruce Owen Gattshall, 57, of rural Van Wert, passed away Sunday, March 23, 2025, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

Bruce Gotshall

He was born July 21, 1967, in Paulding, a son of Glenn Owen and Mary Jean (Painter) Gattshall, who both preceded him in death. He was married to Terry S. Hutchison who survives.

He is also survived by his children, Danielle (Miguel) Drewery, Patrick (Michelle) Gorman and Meghan Gorman; grandchildren, Gabrielle Perkins, Melody Gorman, and Scarlett Drewery; a sister, Lisa (Rick) Cashel; two sisters-in-law, Cheryl Winberg and Kay (Ted) Rosswurm, and Gracie, the dog he loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Quinley Drewery; his father and mother-in-law, Don and Ireta Hutchison; a nephew, Nathan Rosswurm, and a great-niece Jaisa Young.

Bruce owned Gattshall Trucking and Excavation, the business to which he gave his full time devotion.

For those wishing to pay their respects, the family will receive them at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 28. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery will follow the service.

Preferred memorials: the donors choice.

Condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.