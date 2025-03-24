Brush pickup, two-way stop scheduled

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert’s 2025 brush pickup dates are set. During Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said brush pickup has been scheduled for the weeks of May 5, July 14 and September 15, and he said a notice will go out in the next water bills.

He also said Monday, March 31, is when the intersection of E. Main St. and Cherry St. will go from a four-way stop to a two-way stop. The traffic light at the intersection will switch to flashing red on Cherry and flashing yellow on Main St. for 30 days, which will allow motorists time to become acclimated to the change. Stop signs will go up Cherry St.

Fleming also said waterline work along E. Main St. continues to progess as expected and as a result, he noted the Municipal Building will be without water for about four hours on Tuesday.