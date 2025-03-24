Jerry Michael Wallace

Jerry Michael Wallace, 72, of Van Wert, died early Monday morning, March 24, 2025, at the Meadows of Ottawa.

He was born August 13, 1952, in Van Wert, to Claron and Mae (Boroff) Wallace.

Jerry Wallace

Jerry retired from Eisenhauer Manufacturing, in Van Wert, after many years of service. He was a gun enthusiast who enjoyed riding motorcycles and horses.

Jerry is survived by his mother, Mae Wallace of Van Wert; a daughter, Lori (Daniel) Miller of Van Wert; a son, Chad (Melissa) Wallace of Van Wert; grandchildren, Miah Miller, Claire Miller and Brianna Wallace; and a sister, Patty Wilson of Van Wert.

He was preceded in death by his father, Claron; and brothers, Larry and Jim Wallace.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 26, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.