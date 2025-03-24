Long-awaited sequel coming to NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

GFour Productions, winners of 68 Drama Desk and 54 Tony Awards, announced the cast of leading ladies for the Van Wert production of Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ which will play the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 26. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at VANWERTLIVE.COM or by calling 419.238.6722.

Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’is the sequel to long-running, international hit show Menopause The Musical, a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.” The cast of Menopause The Musical 2 includes Adrianne Hick (Soap Star), Donna J. Huntley (Professional Woman), Ingrid Cole (Earth Mother), and Terri Dixon(Iowa Housewife).

DONNA J. HUNTLEY (Professional Woman) has enjoyed performing Professional Woman/Soap Star since 2004. Broadway/Off Broadway credits include; LENA HORNE: THE LADY AND HER MUSIC, HAIRSPRAY (Motor Mouth Mable), CHICAGO (Matron Mama Morton), Barnum (Joyce Heath), and more. Donna has worked, performed, and toured such greats as Richard Pryor, Ben Vereen, Mary Wilson, El Puma and Chayanne. Donna’s a proud Actor’s Equity Association member and honored to be a part of Menopause The Musical®. Follow Donna on IG, LinkedIn, and FB @donnajhuntley

ADRIANNE HICK (Soap Star) is a native New Yorker and is thrilled to be a part of this show! Recent credits include Anna in THE KING & I (Interlakes Theatre), Alice in BRIGHT STAR (Riverside Center for the Performing Arts – Broadway World Award), Sister Margaretta/Elsa U/S in THE SOUND OF MUSIC (Asolo Rep), and she won the Tampa Bay Theatre Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Alison in FUN HOME (American Stage). Other credits include Fantine U/S/Factory Girl in the Broadway National Tour of LES MISÉRABLES; Lady Beaconsfield in the International Tour of JEKYLL & HYDE; Nellie in SOUTH PACIFIC (Ivoryton Playhouse & The Wick Theatre); April in COMPANY (Lyric Stage Co.); Alice in BRIGHT STAR; Billie in NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT; Narrator in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (Surflight Theatre); THROUGH THE INVISIBLE DOOR (MTL); productions at The Fireside, Hampton Theatre Co., The Bickford, and in NYC in THE LARAMIE PROJECT and others.

This sequel is coming to the NPAC this Wednesday.

INGRID COLE (Earth Mother) is a critically acclaimed Actor/Singer who has been honored with The Suzi Bass Award for “Best Leading Actress in a Musical” for her role in A CATERED AFFAIR and for her role as Rose in GYPSY and as The Medium/Aunt in SEE WHAT I WANT TO SEE for which she won Best Actress in a Musical- Atlanta Theatre Fan Winner. She has been a member of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL® since 2005. Other national credits include INTO THE WOODS, MARY POPPINS, GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING, CHICAGO, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, CALL ME MADAM, RAGTIME, THE MIKADO, CINDERELLA, THE MEDIUM, NATALIE NEEDS A NIGHTIE, PIRATES OF PENZANCE and NUNSENSE. Ms. Cole has written and produced a one woman cabaret show COLE SINGS COLE Songs of Cole Porter.

TERRI DIXON (Iowa Housewife/Dance Captain) hails from the Maryland suburbs of Washington DC. She now lives in Bonita Springs, Florida. Credits include: Broadway, SMOKEY JOE’S CAFE; National Tours, MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL®, THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS with Ann Margret, MY ONE AND ONLY; Regional Theatre, ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE (The Wick, New Harmony Theatre), DROWSY CHAPERONE (Alhambra Theatre), SMOKEY JOE’S CAFE (Maine State Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre), WAITING FOR THE MOON (World Premiere of Frank Wildhorn’s Production at Lenape Performing Arts Center) and many others. Terri entertained on 5-Star cruise ships for many years – both on the Production Team and as a solo artist. TerriDixonSings.com. She thanks her husband and family for all their love and support.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas. Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’®is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship — plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses! Join us on a trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s. For these four ladies, menopause was not the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers all, and friendships never fail.

The production is directed by Seth Greenleaf, with Kim Simari (Assistant Director) and Karie Koppel (Dramaturg), based on the original characters created by Jeanie Linders, with additional book and lyrics by Karen Bishko and Jeanette Hopkins. The creative team includes Choreography by Jonathan Stahl, Scenic Design by Sean McClelland, Sound Design by David Lanza, Lighting Design by Jean-Yves Tessiere assisted by Willow McGuinty, and Music Direction by Peter Aylin. It is represented by Columbia Artist Theatricals.

The original Menopause The Musicaldebuted in Orlando, Florida and ran Off-Broadway for four years performing for more than 1,500 audiences, followed by a U.S. national tour that is still running today. In 2007, it opened internationally in the United Kingdom and has performed in countries including Australia, South Korea, Brazil, France, Slovenia and many more. It is also the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Beloved for more than 20 years and seen by more than 17 million, Menopause The Musical has played every state in the continental U.S., more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages.

Dinner plans are taken care of before the show. Willow Bend County Club is only a short four minute car ride away from the Niswonger. You will be sure to arrive on time after you enjoy this great buffet, open from 5-7 p.m. Call today to make your reservations at 419.238.0111.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.