Random Thoughts: mostly basketball

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around a state championship upset, one undefeated team, public vs. private, a possible four-peat, the SEC, football vs. basketball, and a new sports season.

Upset?

I have to admit, I was a bit surprised that Monroe Central beat Marion Local in the Division VI title game. Was it an upset? It depends who you ask. I’ll say this though – Monroe Central’s defense seemed out of this world. The Seminoles made Marion Local very uncomfortable the entire game.

Just one

Just one team finished the season undefeated. Russia put the wraps on a perfect 30-0 season with a 74-57 victory over Cornerstone Christian in the Division VII title game. Personally, I was happy for Russia, because the Raiders had run into Richmond Heights in the state semifinals the previous two seasons.

Public vs. private

If you’re keeping track, there were 11 public schools and three private/parochial schools vying for seven state championships this year.

Public schools went 6-1 in the title games. The lone private/parochial school winner was Lutheran East. “The Lue” won its third straight state championship, this time in Division V, over another private school, Columbus Academy.

Four-peat?

Richmond Heights was on track to win a fourth straight state championship, but the Spartans were defeated by Lutheran East in the Division V regional finals. Now, “The Lue” has a chance to become a four-peat champion. Is it a real possibility? Yes. Most of team is made up of sophomores and freshmen, and star player T.J. Crumble, a legit high level Division I prospect, is just a junior.

SEC

14 SEC teams made the NCAA tournament, a number that didn’t sit well with some people. Seven of those 14 teams are now in the Sweet 16. Like the SEC or not, that’s a pretty impressive number.

Football vs. basketball

Which is better? Basically non-stop college and NFL football in December into early January, or the start of the NCAA tournament, from the First Four games until the Sweet 16 is set? In my book, it’s pretty close.

New season

Just like that, the winter sports season is over and the spring sports season is here. Best of luck to all local spring sports teams. Along with that, the Major League Baseball season begins this Thursday. Yes, the Cubs and Dodgers played the Tokyo Series last week, but the real start of the baseball season is on Thursday.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.