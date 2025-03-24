Real estate transfers 3/17-3/21/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers took place between March 17-21, 2025.

Hammons Family Irrevocable Trust, Hammons Family Irrevocable Trust TR, Kelly A. Jones TR, Kristina Tow TR to Mark Dey, Catherine Dey, a portion of Section 22, Hoaglin Township.

Drew Wannemacher, Carli Boroff to Alejandro Quintero-Lara, Christina Quintero, Van Wert inlots, lot 1175.

Ulson Enterprises LLC to Kent R. Kohli, Delphos outlots, Lot 7, Delphos outlots, lot 7.

David E. Shrum, Michelle Shrum, Susan L. Heppeard, Randy W. Heppeard, Marilyn A. Tomlinson, James Tomlinson to Korbin Lee Sanderson, Haven Lynn Sanderson, Van Wert inlots, lot 1597.

Charles D. Profit Family Living Trust, Charles D. Profit Family Living Trust TR, Jacqueline M. Profit Family Living Trust, Jacqueline M. Profit Family Living Trust TR, Brennan L. Profit TR to Brennan L. Profit Living Trust, Brennan L. Profit Living Trust TR, a portion of Section 11, Liberty Township; a portion of Section 12, Liberty Township.

Bart H. Sidle, Bart Sidle to Christopher J. Bickle, Ohio City inlots, lot 583, lot 273, lot 274.

Gerald L. Backus to Cade R. Bevington, Courtnie L. Bevington, Delphos inlots, lot 1108.

Shirley A. Pontsler, Shirley A. Pontsler Atty, Douglas C. Pontsler Atty to Jordan N. McGough, McKayla L. McGough, Van Wert inlots, lot 3758.

Alliance Real Estate Holdings LLC to Callager James Cole, Van Wert inlots, lot 1022.

Richard L. Miller Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Richard L. Miller Revocable Living Trust Agreement TR, Margaret A. Miller Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Margaret A. Miller Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Convoy Real Estate LLC, a portion of Section 34, Tully Township; a portion of Section 34, Tully Township.

YMCA of Van Wert Memorial Endowment Fund, Mark Schumm TR, Shad Foster TR, Eric McCracken TR, Michael Dowby TR, Sara Berheide TR, Hugh Kocab TR, Shad A. Foster TR, Trustees of the YMCA of Van Wert Memorial Endowment Fund to Richard L. Miller Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Richard L. Miller Revocable Living Trust Agreement TR, Margaret A. Miller Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Margaret A. Miller Revocable Living Trust Agreement TR, a portion of Section 16, Pleasant Township; a portion of Section 16, Pleasant Township.

FFG Properties LLC to Jerica L. Huebner, Van Wert inlots, lot 2311, lot 2312.

Wellman Seeds Inc. to Roofing Inovations LLC, Van Wert subvisions, lot 33, lot 34; Van Wert inlots, lot 1664, 1665, 1669, 1670, 1671, 1672, 1673, 1674, 1675, 1676.

Kody L. Heppeard, Tamara R. Heppeard to Matthew J. Elwer, Lynn M. Elwer, a portion of Section 34, Washington Township.

Estate of Dorothy M. Miller to Kathie L. Gasser, Kathi L. Gasster, Daniel E. Metzger, Laura J. Betz, Donald A. Metzger, David W. Metzger, Dennis J. Metzger, Douglas P. Metzger, Susan A. Lundy, Dale A. Metzger, Delphos inlots, lot 1196.

Ditmyer Investments Inc. to Jonathon P. Snyder, Van Wert inlots, lot 2484, 2485.

Estate of Wanda M. Brown, Wanda M. Brown Ex, Arthur R. Brown, Arthur R. Brown Ex, Diane A. Girardot Ex, Wanda Mae Brown, Wanda Mae Brown Ex, Arthur Raymond Brown Ex. To Moenter Properties LLC, Middle Point inlots, lot 219.

Estate of Janice R. Spray to Michael L. Spray, Van Wert inlots, lot 4511.

Jami S. Bradford, David A. Bradford to Jacob A. Bradford, Van Wert outlots, lot 159, lot 160.