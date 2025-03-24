Shorthanded council moves quickly through light agenda

Mayor Ken Markward recommends council rescind an ordinance dealing with going out of business sales. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A short agenda and the absence of two members led to a quick meeting of Van Wert City Council on Monday.

Second Ward Councilman Greg Roberts and At-Large Councilwoman Judy Bowers were not present due to medical reasons. Both absences were excused, but they also caused a delay in the passage of a piece of legislation. It was the re-reading and vote to approve a $180,000 expenditure to cover the purchase price of land adjacent to Smiley Park at the intersection of Woodland Ave. and John Brown Rd. A re-reading was necessary due to a technicality, but it was delayed because six yes votes were required for passage, and council had just five voting members at the meeting.

Just one other piece of legislation was on the agenda – a proposed ordinance to repeal Chapter 113 of the city’s code of ordinances, dealing with “going out of business sales.” According to Mayor Ken Markward, it’s been on the books since 1939 and has been amended a couple of times since then, but appears to be no longer necessary.

“As far back as we’ve looked, it does not appear to have ever been used,” Markward said. “I’d recommend that you rescind that.”

It’s expected to have its first reading at the next meeting.

Law Director John Hatcher was absent from the meeting but Third Ward Councilwoman Julie Moore said she spoke with him on Friday and received an update on several blighted properties around the city. One of those is 315 E. Main St., the former Van Wert Variety Store. Moore said the Van Wert County Foundation has shown interest in buying the vacant structure, which is across the street from the post office.

City Auditor Erika Blackmore reminded council members to complete mandatory Sunshine Law training, which is required once per term, along with financial disclosure forms, which are required annually by state law.

Near the end of the meeting, a topic that was briefly broached at a previous meeting was revisited. Councilwoman At-Large Jana Ringwald, who was absent from the March 10 meeting, inquired about council members and remote attendance, i.e. paticipating during a meeting via a livestream hookup or by phone. The discussion was a brief one, as it was pointed out that Zoom-style council meetings were briefly allowed via a special exception by Governor Mike DeWine during the COVID-19 shutdown of 2020, but that allowance has long since expired. Without the exception, state law requires a council representative or any elected official to be physically at a meeting in order to be considered present and to vote on any legislation.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 14, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.