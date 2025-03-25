Crestview wrestling awards…

The Crestview High School wrestling program recently concluded its season with head coach Jake Sawmiller and his coaching staff recognizing the team’s accomplishments throughout the season. Special awards (above): Grant Grubb (Most Reversals, Coaches Spirit Award), Bobby Tyas (Coaches Spirit Award), Ayden Martin (Most Near Falls, Most Pins), Luke Sawmiller (Most Takedowns, Most Escapes, Most Wins, Most Valuable Wrestler), Katie Sawmiller (Coaches Spirit Award). Wrestling Scholar Athletes (below): Grant Grubb, Luke Sawmiller, Katie Sawmiller, Joe Gerardot. Photos submitted