Donkey basketball coming this Saturday

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Lincolnview Class of 2026 is sponsoring the second annual donkey basketball game at 7 p.m. this Saturday, March 29, in the Lincolnview High School gymnasium.

This year the games will feature students from all four local high schools — Lincolnview, Crestview, Van Wert, and Vantage Career. The public is encouraged to come watch these daring teens attempt to play basketball while riding donkeys. The fun will start with two semifinal games, followed by a championship for the ages. In addition, there will be free donkey rides available for elementary-aged kids.

Presale tickets can be purchased using the Cheddar Up app. Simply scan the attached QR code to take you to the site. You can also find the QR code by visiting the Lincolnview Local Schools website. All presale tickets are $9. Tickets at the door are $13. Preschool-aged and under are free. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Lincolnview Class of 2026 to help for expenses with prom and the senior class trip.