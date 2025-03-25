List of Van Wert County tornadoes

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

When it comes to tornadoes, Van Wert County is one of three Ohio counties with nearly 40 of them since 1950. Records from the National Weather Service show there have been 39 known tornadoes in the county since 1950 (34 since 1990), which ties Van Wert County with Franklin and Miami counties for the most in all of Ohio.

Spring severe weather includes tornadoes, 39 of which have hit Van Wert County since 1950. Phil Saunier photo

A total of 18 tornadoes were EF-0 twisters, with wind speeds up to 85 miles per hour. Another 14 were classified as EF-1 tornadoes, with winds of 86-110 miles per hour; one was an EF-2 tornado with winds between 111-135 miles per hour; three were powerful EF-4 twisters with estimated wind speeds between 166-200 miles per hour, and three others were labeled as EFU, or EF Unknown rating, because there was no evidence of damage. No EF-3 or EF-5 tornadoes have been recorded in Van Wert County.

The last recorded local tornadoes occurred February 27, 2023, in the Convoy area. While no tornadoes touched down in Van Wert County last year, there were multiple tornadoes in Paulding, Putnam, Mercer and Auglaize counties, along with a devastating tornado in the Indian Lake region.

Many local residents remember the F-4 tornado (as it was classified at the time) that hit the county on November 10, 2002. It killed two people, injured 19 others and left behind tens of millions of dollars in damage. The powerful twister damaged nearly 200 homes, including nearly 50 that were destroyed. It also heavily damaged 17 businesses, including seven that were completely destroyed. Most of those were in the Vision Industrial Park area and debris from the storms was found as far away as Defiance County. Afterward, it was designated as the worst tornado in Van Wert County history.

The two other F-4 tornadoes that hit the county included one on April 11, 1965, part of the Palm Sunday tornado outbreak that hit near Willshire, Venedocia and Ohio City and killed two people, and a quick-hitting tornado that touched down just north of the Van Wert-Mercer County line on February 18, 1992. It injured 11 people.

A rare January tornado hit the northern part of Van Wert County on January 3, 1950, and was classified as an F-1 twister.

Here is the complete list of recorded tornadoes in Van Wert County, dating back to 1950, along with their Fujita Scale/Enhanced Fujita Scale ratings, as noted by the National Weather Service Northern Indiana. The Enhanced Fujita Scale was first used in 2007.

Cars sit where movie patrons did minutes before after an F-4 tornado smashed into the Van Wert Cinemas on November 10, 2002. VW independent file photo

January 3, 1950 (F-1)

April 11, 1965 (F-4)

June 28, 1967 (F-1)

May 25, 1973 (F-1)

June 21, 1981 (F-1)

September 14, 1990 (F-1)

February 18, 1992 (F-4)

July 12, 1992 (F-1)

May 3, 1998 (F-0)

June 11, 1998 (F-0)

June 21, 1998 (F-1)

October 24, 2001 (F-0)

September 20, 2002 (F-0)

November 10, 2002 (F-4)

March 31, 2006 (F-2)

June 22, 2006 (F-0)

June 22, 2006 (F-1)

June 22, 2006 (F-0)

May 30, 2008 (EF-0)

June 6, 2008 (EF-0)

May 14, 2010 (EF-1)

June 23, 2010 (EF-0)

October 26, 2010 (EF-0)

October 26, 2010 (EF-0)

April 19, 2011 (EF-0)

April 19, 2011 (EF-1)

May 23, 2011 (EF-1)

May 25, 2011 (EF-0)

June 12, 2013 (EF-0)

November 17, 2013 (EF-1)

August 24, 2016 (EF-1)

August 24, 2016 (EF-0)

August 24, 2016 (EF-0)

August 24, 2016 (EF-0)

June 22, 2018 (EF-0)

August 11, 2021 (EFU)

August 11, 2021 (EFU)

March 22, 2022 (EFU)

February 27, 2023 (EF-0)

February 27, 2023 (EF-0)