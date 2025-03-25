Voter registration deadline approaching

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Elections has announced that the close of registration for the May 6 primary/special Election is Monday, April 7. The Board office is located at 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert, and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on April 7.

Anyone not currently registered in Van Wert County or who has moved since the last election and has not changed their address with the Board of Elections should stop by one of the following locations:

Van Wert County License Bureau

Brumback Library

Delphos Public Library

Department of Job & Family Services

WIC Office

Van Wert County Treasurer’s Office

Van Wert County Auditor’s Office

Van Wert County Title Department in the courthouse

Van Wert County Board of Elections Office

You may also register to vote or update your voter registration online at https://olvr.ohiosos.gov/.

Anyone with questions regarding voter registration should contact the Board office at 419.238.4192.