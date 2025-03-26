Bagley issues statement about budget

VW independent staff/submitted information

This is a statement by Van Wert City Schools Superintendent Mark Bagley about Ohio’s proposed two-year budget, which would result in the local school district losing more than $700,000. Bagley is encouraging calls or emails to Representative Roy Klopfenstein and/or Senator Rob McColley.

Here is Bagley’s complete statement, which was sent to the media and given to school board members:

The Ohio School Boards Association has announced that the Ohio legislature is moving forward with an accelerated budget timeline this year. Key dates include a March 14 deadline for amendments, an April 1 introduction of a substitute bill, an April 8 omnibus bill, and a planned House passage on April 9.

Mark Bagley

As a united voice for our students, families, and community, the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education, Administration, and the Van Wert Ohio Federation of Teachers urge the Ohio legislature to fully fund public education and uphold the commitment made to Ohio’s schools.

Governor DeWine’s proposed budget and House Bill 96, as currently written, would result in funding reductions for over 500 of the 609 school districts across the state. In Van Wert City Schools alone, this proposal would lead to a loss of over $700,000 over the next two years. Statewide, public schools are facing a reduction of $103.4 million. These reductions come at a time when the costs of education continue to rise, and they threaten our ability to provide the high-quality learning experiences our students deserve.

We firmly believe that Ohio’s leaders must fulfill their promise to fully implement the Fair School Funding Plan, which includes updating fiscal year 2022 base cost inputs to more current fiscal year 2024 base cost inputs. Keeping school funding aligned with current costs is essential that could result in a potential $1.4 million gain from current projections for Van Wert City Schools. Relying on outdated financial models from four years ago does not reflect today’s economic realities. Our students, teachers, and communities deserve a budget that supports success, not one that forces difficult choices that could impact classrooms and learning opportunities.

Furthermore, we urge reconsideration of the proposed $1.25 billion expansion of the state’s voucher program at the expense of public school funding. We also ask that voucher funding specific to private schools be held to the same financial accountability standards and academic requirements as the funding to our public schools. While families should have the freedom to choose the best educational path for their children, nearly 90 percent of Ohio’s students are educated in public schools. It is essential that public funds remain dedicated to strengthening the schools that serve the vast majority of our state’s children.

We encourage our community members to join us in advocating for responsible, student-centered funding. Please consider reaching out to our state representatives to express your support for fully funding public schools:

Representative Roy Klopfenstein: 614.644.5091, or email rep82@ohiohouse.gov.

Senator Rob McColley: 614.466.8150, or email mccolley@ohiohouse.gov.

Together, we can ensure that every child in Ohio has access to the education they need to thrive.