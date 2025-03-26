BOE approves new contract for Snyder

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Lincolnview Local Schools Superintendent Jeff Snyder has a new five-year contract. The agreement, which begins August 1, 2026, and ends July 31, 2031, was approved by a 5-0 vote during Wednesday night’s meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education. Snyder has served as superintendent for 12 years.

Jeff Snyder

“I want to the personally thank the Lincolnview Board of Education for their support, their vision and their leadership in allowing me to be the superintendent of Lincolnview Local Schools,” Snyder said. “I have a passion for our students, our faculty and staff, and our school. We have something special here at Lincolnview and I am really fortunate to be a part of it.”

Board members also approved the hiring of a new athletic administrator. Brady Overholt was given a three-year contract by the board. He’s replacing Greg Leeth, who’s retiring at the end of the current school year.

Other personnel matters approved by the board were a one-year contract for Erika Brown, special education/food services secretary, and Cindy Bowsher, substitute bus driver.

Board members accepted the resignation of junior high/high school guidance secretary Allyson Buzard, effective March 21. Buzard had worked for the district for three years.

Among the agenda items approved by the board:

The 2025-2026 school calendar for the Marsh Foundation School.

A request for selected members of the high school choir to attend the University of Toledo High School Honors Choir Festival March 28-29.

Elementary Principal Nita Meyer as the designated Lincolnview Local Schools homeless liaison for the current school year.

A memoradum of understanding with the Lincolnview Classified Education Association regarding a new salary schedule of the special education/food service secretary.

Three donations were accepted by the board: $299.82 from the Class of 1963, $1,000 from an anonymous donor, and $4,724 from the Lincolnview Athletic Boosters, earmarked specifically for the softball and track programs. The board also accepted an allocation/donation of $1,522.83 from the United Way’s Rivals United campaign for the Lincolnview Latchkey program.

The board ended the meeting with an executive session to discuss the employment and compensation of an employee but outside of adjournment, no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 24, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.