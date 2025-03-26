Boys basketball awards…

The Crestview boys basketball team recently concluded its season with head coach Doug Etzler and his coaching staff recognizing the team’s accomplishments throughout their season. NWC Scholar-Athletes (pictured above): Owen Heckler, Jacob Schumm, Hayden Perrott, Liam Putman, Braxton Leeth, Mathew Dealey, and Wren Sheets. Special awards (pictured below): Tommy Heffner (70 percent Free Throw Club, Knight Leadership Award, NWC honorable mention), Will Sheets (Knight Pride Award), Liam Putman (Knight Pride Award), Hayden Perrott (Most Assists, NWC honorable mention), Braxton Leeth (Defensive Player of the Year), Owen Heckler (Most Improved), Wren Sheets (Leading Rebounder, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Knight Leadership Awrad, NWC Player of the Year, Division VI District 8 Player of the Year, All Northwest Ohio first team, Academic All-Ohio). Photos submitted