Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently installed their new officers for the 2025-2026 lodge year. John E. Ream (left) was installed as the new Exalted Ruler for Van Wert Lodge. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks are known for their promotion of Americanism, Drug Abuse Education and support of youth activities and the nation’s veterans. The Elks are second to the United States government in providing scholarships each year to students. The Ohio Elks major project is the treatment of cerebral palsy. Pictured with Ream is installing officer Past Exalted Ruler Matthew Krol. Photo submitted