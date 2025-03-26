Shirley Ann Carroll

Shirley Ann Carroll, 73, passed away, Tuesday afternoon, March 25, 2025, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

She was born on March 12, 1952, in Van Wert, the daughter of Walter Hammons and Leona Ferne (Copper) Hammons, who both preceded her in death. On July 12, 1968, she married Jimmie Ray Carroll, who preceded her in death on December 31, 2012.

Other family survivors include her three children, Michael (Melony) Carroll, of Wauseon, Ann (Brian) DeWaters of Fort Wayne, and Cody Carroll of Continental; five grandchildren, Katie (Kyle) Fore of Payne, Melissa (Alan) Rose of Butler, Indiana, Montana (Chelsey Washington) Carroll of Wauseon, Kaitlyn Carroll and Jackson Carroll of Lima; step-grandchildren, Tera (Matt) Elliot of Fort Wayne, Shaun (Grace) DeWaters of Florence, Kentucky, Kasey Showalter of Payne, and Brandi (Jeremy Barnes) Bills of Paulding; 20 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Bruce (Ruthie) Hammons of Landeck, Ohio, Brent (Carol) Hammons of Delphos, and Brian Hammons of Orangeview, Illinois; two sisters, Linda Boyd of Middle Point, and Tina Davis of Montello, Wisconsin.

Besides her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Hammons.

Shirley was a 1970 graduate of Lincolnview High School and was a volunteer for the American Red Cross. She also had worked at Greif Brothers for many years.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 28, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Dave Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at Ridge Cemetery, Van Wert County. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Friday.

Preferred memorials: the American Red Cross.

