Van Wert’s Phlipot, Hurless step down

VW independent sports

After six seasons at the helm, Van Wert girls basketball coach Hannah Phlipot has stepped down. Her resignation was accepted by the Van Wert school board Wednesday night.

The Cougars finished the 2024-2025 season 3-20 (0-9 WBL). In six seasons, Phlipot’s teams compiled a record of 49-85 (24-29 WBL), including back-to-back winning seasons during the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons (12-10, 13-9).

The school board also accepted the resignation of head swimming coach Megan Hurless.