Criminal hearings held on Wednesday

VW independent staff

Eight defendants appeared for various hearings in Van Wert Municipal Court on Wednesday, March 26. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Arraignment

Joseph Skiba II, 42, of Lima, entered a not guilty plea to OVI, a first degree misdemeanor; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a fourth degree felony, and obstructing official business, a second degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond with no driving privileges, and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 23.

Probation/bond/treatment in lieu violations

Lauren Scheidt, 33, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond and intervention in lieu of conviction by failing to report to probation. Her intervention in lieu was extended for an additional year.

Augustine Barajas, 36, of Convoy, admitted to violating his bond by failing to appear in court and to probation. He then changed his plea to guilty to theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth degree felony, and breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield set bond at $25,000 cash or surety, ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. April 30.

Terrance Landwehr, 26, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by breaking a no-contact order. He was then sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for 29 days already served for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor.

Upon a further hearing following the violation of his intervention in lieu of conviction, Judge Burchfield extended the same for Brandon Clark, 28, of Van Wert. He was ordered to complete the drug court program and was ordered to pay court costs.

Sentencings

Milo Holt, Jr., 26, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 13 months in prison for aggravated assault, a fourth degree felony; 12 months for possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony, and 12 months in prison for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony. All sentences will run concurrently and Holt was ordered to pay court costs.

Arturo Coon, 36, Van Wert, was sentenced to 18 months prison with credit for 180 days already served for burglary, a third degree felony. He was ordered to pay $750 restitution and court costs.

Thurman Daniels, 33, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 11 days in jail, two years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, and 26 hours of community service for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay court costs.