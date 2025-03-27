Softball: Lincolnview, Van Wert each win

VW independent sports

Lincolnview 7 Minster 1

MINSTER — Ila Hughes started Lincolnview’s season with a bang as she homered, tripled, drove in four runs while leading the Lancers to a 7-1 victory over Minster on Thursday. In addition, Hughes went the distance on the mound and held the Wildcats to just three hits with 10 strikeouts and non walks. Lainey Speared homered and doubled and drove in three runs.

Lincolnview (1-0) is scheduled to play at Wapakoneta on Saturday.

Van Wert 2 Wayne Trace 1

HAVILAND — Van Wert’s Emma West pitched a complete game and led the Cougars to a season opening 2-1 win over Wayne Trace on Thursday.

Van Wert is scheduled to play at Delphos Jefferson on Saturday.