Temporary permits, DORA explained

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — As Ohio nonprofit organizations make preparations for spring and summer events to bring Ohioans together, raise money, and support various causes, the Ohio Division of Liquor Control is highlighting the role that temporary liquor permits play in ensuring the safe and legal sale of alcoholic beverages to attendees.

In 2024, the Division issued temporary permits for 5,590 events, with 3,498 of those events scheduled to take place during the spring and summer seasons.

“Temporary liquor permits not only ensure compliance with Ohio’s liquor laws, but they also enable nonprofit organizations across the state to engage their communities responsibly, raise funds in support of their various causes, and host safe events,” Division Superintendent Jackie DeGenova said. “Our commitment is to make this process as straightforward and easy to understand as possible so nonprofits throughout Ohio can focus on hosting successful events.”

Understanding Temporary Liquor Permits

Ohio’s temporary liquor permits are tailored to meet different organizational needs. Some of the most frequently used permits include:

F Permit – Allows beer sales by the glass for up to five days. Eligible organizations may apply for no more than two permits in a 30-day period. Applications must be submitted at least 30 days before the event.

F-2 Permit – Qualifying nonprofits can serve beer, wine, and spirituous liquor for up to four days in areas that meet local liquor laws. Eligible organizations may apply for no more than one F-2 permit in a 30-day period. An organization and a regular liquor permit holder may jointly file for this permit.

F-12 Permit – Qualifying nonprofits can sell beer and wine at an event for up to 90 days.

In addition, other permits are available for specific event needs, such as riverboat festivals and farmers markets.

For any event, nonprofit organizations must notify their community’s chief peace officer of the event, secure consent from property owners and outline the designated alcohol consumption area as part of the application process. To help applicants understand eligibility criteria and regulations, the Division developed this guide.

Temporary Permits and DORAs

Temporary permitted events also located within a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area may qualify for added flexibility. For example, a qualifying temporary permit holder within an existing DORA will automatically receive a DORA designation upon issuance of the permit.

In addition, individuals who purchase alcoholic beverages from a temporary permit holder in a locally approved DORA cup can continue to consume those beverages throughout the rest of the DORA. However, people cannot take drinks purchased from other DORA-designated permit holders into the temporary permit premises.

Organizers should also consider the size of their temporary permit premises since a larger footprint reduces the portion of the DORA available for other patrons. Thoughtful planning of event layouts will help to ensure a better experience for all attendees.

Key Responsibility of Permit Holders and Ohio Consumers

Whenever consuming alcohol away from home, Ohioans are always encouraged to drink plenty of water, eat food before and during the event, and make plans for safe transportation.

Event organizers with temporary permits should remember that the permit holder is responsible for any liquor permit violations that occur at the event. If an organization chooses to have other groups or companies assist with running an event, they should take extra care to ensure compliance with all relevant laws and regulations. Ultimately, it is the applying organization’s reputation and permit that are on the line.

“Alcoholic beverages can be a key component of many special events, but it’s critical those beverages are sold and served responsibly, and in a way that aligns with the law,” DeGenova said. “We are committed to helping nonprofit organizations navigate this process.”

How to Apply

Nonprofit organizations interested in securing a temporary liquor permit can visit com.ohio.gov/TemporaryPermits for guides, forms and requirements. To avoid delays, the Division recommends nonprofits submit applications at least 30 days before their event. Organizations should provide a detailed plan for their event setup, including diagrams of the premises and any required affidavits.

Planned Technology Upgrades This Summer

This June, the Division will launch a new online permitting system to streamline how Ohio organizations can apply for, transfer and renew liquor permits. The Ohio Permit and Licensing (OPAL) system is an account-based platform that will replace current online systems, including the one used for temporary permit-related matters.

OPAL offers a number of advantages to users, including reduced paperwork, all-in-one access, simplified procedures, and greater transparency.