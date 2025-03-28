County named a Top Micropolitan Area

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert County has been recognized as a Top Micropolitan Community by Site Selection Magazine, signaling a period of significant progress and collaboration.

Recent data by BGSU’s Regional Economic Development Center, reveals a surge in key economic indicators, including:

Labor participation rate: increased to 64.1 percent, demonstrating a growing and engaged workforce.

Population growth: a rise, reflecting the county’s appeal as a desirable place to live.

Gross Regional Product (GRP): a substantial 35.33 percent increase, indicating a robust and expanding economy.

These achievements are attributed to the strong collaborative efforts of key stakeholders, including:

Van Wert County government

City of Van Wert

Local villages

Business Development Corporation (BDC)

Regional Growth Partnership (RGP)

Van Wert Forward

Local businesses

“This recognition and these impressive growth figures are a testament to our community’s hard work and dedication,” said Brent Stevens, Executive Director of Van Wert Area Economic Development. “The collaborative spirit between our local government, economic development organizations, and businesses drives Van Wert County forward. We are creating a thriving environment for both residents and businesses.”

Site Selection Magazine’s designation as a Top Micropolitan Community underscores Van Wert County’s attractiveness for investment and development.