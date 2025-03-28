Delphos St. John’s senior named Queen Jubilee 50

Avery Altenberger, a senior at Delphos St. John’s High School, is crowned by last year’s Queen Jubilee Claire Keysor. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Golden Jubilee – Friday night’s Peony Festival Pageant at LifeHouse Church – was the perfect opportunity for Avery Altenberger to showcase her musical talents on the big stage.

Altenberger, a senior at Delphos St. John’s, delivered a top notch vocal rendition of “Popular” from the musical and movie Wicked during the talent portion of the pageant and went on to win the title of Queen Jubilee 50.

In addition to winning the crown, Altenberger, the daughter of Brian and Michelle Altenberger, won the People’s Choice Award and $125, along with a $1,500 scholarship and various other gifts, including up to $750 to purchase the traditional white gown the queen wears for the Peony Festival Grand Parade in early June.

Altenberger is no stranger to sharing her vocal talents. She was recently chosen to play the lead role of Laurie in the Delphos St. John’s production of Oklahoma! She’s also performed with with the Bowling Green Falcons Honor Choir and was chosen to serve as cantor for Delphos St. John’s Church. Her other talents extend to the classroom and beyond. She was a four-time recipient of the MAC All-Academic Award and this past season’s Blue Jay volleyball team captain.

Her other extracurricular activities include Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, Junior Optimist, Student Council, and Catholic Athletes for Christ. Avery volunteers for many organizations, including Mike’s Food on Us, West Ohio Food Bank, and Lima Memorial Hospital. Additionally, she is employed at Delphos Dairy Hut and serves as an intern at Delphos Urgent Care. Upon graduation, Altenberger plans to pursue a degree in nursing at Rhodes State College.

The first runner-up was Van Wert High School’s Mia Rager, who also won the talent award. Rager, the daughter of Nathan and Debbie Rager, sang “Someone Like You” from the Broadway musical Jekyll and Hyde. She earned a total of $1,500 in scholarship money for her runner-up finish and talent victory.

The second runner-up was Ella Davis of Lincolnview High School, the daughter of Tom and Amber Davis. She earned a $750 scholarship plus an additional $100 for winning “Miss Photogenic.” During the talent portion, she delivered her rendition of Whitney Houston’s “The Greatest Love of All.”

Kinsley Kemper, the daughter of Kelly and Terry Kemper, won Miss Congeniality while representing Ottoville High School, which earned her a $300 scholarship.

The Community Involvement winner was Allison Noggle, the daughter of Matthew and Erica Noggle. The Wayne Trace High School senior earned a $300 scholarship.

Other candidates were Shay Boroff, the daughter of John and Sheila Boroff, who represented Parkway High School; Libby Dotterer, the daughter of David Dotterer and Theresa Ratliff-Dotter, who represented Paulding High School, and McKenna Scalf, the daughter of Scott Scalf and Melissa Scalf, representing Vantage Career Center.

All contestants were awarded at least $200 for being chosen as their school’s candidate, and each one received a gift bag full of gifts and donations from businesses and individuals throughout the community.

The winners in the Little and Junior Miss fundraising contest were Little Miss Tessa Miller and Junior Miss Lilli Ricker.

Flower girls were Caroline Miller, Ellie Hamman, Willow Snyder, Marley Crouch, Alivia Elwer, Kinsley Turnwald, Lowen Turnwald, Tessa Miller and Brayla Kruse.

This year’s pageant judges were Donna Bragg, Julia Etzkorn and Kris Scherer. As he has for a number of years, local CPA Rick Sealscott served as pageant auditor.

Tawnya Shaffer was the master of ceremonies, while Kimberly Ousley was the pageant director and a committee member, along with Hilary Coil, Jill Gemmer, Jon Ousley, Andrea Shaffer and Gracie Price.