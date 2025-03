Hop and Shop event coming to Convoy

Submitted information

CONVOY — Hop on over to Convoy for a few hours of fun on Saturday, April 5.

Convoy Hop and Shop, a spring vendor market, hosted by the Village of Convoy Historical Society will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day in both the Annex and Opera House in downtown Convoy. A display of local small businesses will have all sorts of goodies to stuff Easter baskets.