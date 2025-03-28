Meth and guns seized, city man arrested

VW independent staff/submitted information

A Van Wert man was taken to jail Thursday, after a traffic stop and ensuing search warrant at his home turned up meth and firearms.

Justin Blom

Justin Allen Blom, 33, was arrested on a charge of possession of drugs, a second degree felony. He remains in custody at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

According to a press release from Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle, the Van Wert Police Department and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office worked closely together to gather information to obtain a search warrant for 215 S. Vine St. It was alleged that Blom was selling narcotics and did not go anywhere without a gun.

Blom was pulled over and a gun was located inside the vehicle. Shortly afterward, the search warrant was executed at the house. A large amount of methamphetamine was located with other firearms. The suspected meth was field tested and the preliminary test showed a positive result for the narcotic. A preliminary weight was obtained and it exceeded five times bulk but less than 50 times bulk, and Blom was subsequently arrested.

Weigle said as a result of the investigation, the case against Blom and other suspects will be taken to a Van Wert County grand jury for additional charges.

He also said if anyone in the community has information about illegal drugs, contact the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462 or call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP.