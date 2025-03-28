New paycheck bill takes effect April 9

Submitted information

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Division of Industrial Compliance’s Bureau of Wage and Hour is highlighting important changes that will soon impact Ohioans’ paychecks. When the Pay Stub Protection Act, or House Bill 106, goes into effect on April 9, employers will be required to include certain details within their employees’ pay statements.

One key provision requires all Ohio employers to provide employees with comprehensive earnings and deductions statements for each pay period. These statements must include details such as gross wages earned, itemized deductions and net pay. This will help to ensure employees have the information they need to more fully understand their compensation.

If an employee has not been provided with this information once the law takes effect, they have the right to request this information from their employer. If, after 10 business days, the employer has not provided this information, the employee may file a complaint with the Bureau.

Starting Wednesday, April 9, a complaint form along with instructions will be available on the Bureau’s website, which is available at com.ohio.gov/WageAndHourBureau. Employees can choose to submit the completed form to the Division via mail, email or fax.

Ohioans with any questions about these changes or the process should contact the Division of Wage and Hour at 614.644.2239 or wagehour@com.ohio.gov.