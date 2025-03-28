YWCA scholarship winners…

Three senior girls were winners of the 2025 YWCA of Van Wert County Scholarship for Young Women. Amanda Burenga (right) finished first and received an $800 scholarship, Lakyn Bailey (left) finished second and received a $500 scholarship, and Valentina Miller (middle) finished third and received a $300 scholarship. They were honored during Thursday night’s Women of Achievement Scholarship Dinner at Willow Bend Country Club. In addition, Jamie Ramos and Jody Wannemacher were honored for their advocacy work, Susan Burchfield was honored for her civic dedication, Tera Knebel and Jayne Smith were honored for their professional leadership, Courtney Llinton and Morgan Warnecke were honored for women’s empowerment efforts, and Ruth Ann Dowler, Dianna Hicks, Kylie Hohman and Mary Roof were honored for youth development. Photo submitted